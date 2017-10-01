Man detained after teenager is 'seriously assaulted'

The 19-year-old was allegedly attacked in a flat in St Helier at about 6.30 am. The States police say that although his injuries are serious, they are not life-threatening.

A 27-year-old was later arrested. The States police have declined to reveal what offence the suspect was arrested on suspicion of committing.

The force are appealing to anyone who heard or saw a disturbance at the Robin Hood junction in town to contact them.

They are also due to carry out 'reassurance patrols' in the area for the benefit of anyone 'affected by the incident'.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the States police on 612612.