Art auction to boost Les Amis fundraising

The lots in the Les Amis Art Auction include works by Edmund Blampied, Ian Rolls, Gerald Palmer and Eric Walker and have been donated by businesses, individuals and the artists themselves.

They are to be auctioned on Friday 13 October in the Assembly Room at the Town Hall from 6 pm.

‘The collection contains something for all tastes and includes depictions and photos of some of the Island’s best-known landmarks,’ Les Amis managing director Shaun Findlay said.

‘I would particularly like to thank everyone who has donated works of art or helped us organise this ambitious event. The money raised will help us to open the Island’s first nursing and dementia unit for elderly Islanders with learning disabilities and complex needs.’

The paintings will be on display in the Old Magistrate’s Court in Seale Street from Monday 9 to Friday 13 October between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm.

Les Amis, which opened at Five Oaks in 1975, provides essential services to meet the needs of those with learning disabilities, including Down’s syndrome, autism and associated conditions.