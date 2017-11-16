Advertising
Man found not guilty of rape
A MAN has been found not guilty of raping a woman after a house party.
Peter John Brewer was accused of raping the woman as she repeatedly asked him to stop.
The 45-year-old always denied the charge of rape, and on Thursday afternoon was cleared by jurors in the Royal Court after they deliberated for about three hours.
Giving evidence, the chef described claims that the woman told him ‘no hundreds of times’ as ‘utter nonsense’. He claimed the sex was consensual.
