Advertising
Five men charged after £500,000 cannabis seizure
FIVE men have been charged after cannabis with an estimated street value of £500,000 was seized by the States police.
The men who are all aged between 59 and 20 are due to appear before the Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Norman Templeton Brown (52), John O’Connor (59) and David Arrowsmith (55) have all been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Paul Howes (57) and Ricky Howes (20) have been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.