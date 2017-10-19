Menu

Plans for new Les Quennevais School approved

PLANS for a new Les Quennevais School have been approved.

After the initial proposals for the £40 million project were rejected earlier this year, a new planning application with changes to the traffic-flow system, the layout of the car park and building materials were lodged during the summer.

The original proposals for the new school, which will be based on green-zone land opposite Route des Quennevais, were rejected by Environment Minister Steve Luce following recommendations by UK inspector Graham Self, who conducted a public inquiry in February.

Mr Self described the original design as ‘visually jarring and hotch-potch’.

The new plans were approved by the Planning Committee on Thursday.

