Brothers jailed for drugs offences
TWO brothers with a long history of offending have been jailed for a total of ten years for their roles in separate drug crimes.
Oliver Munks (39) and his brother Laurence (36) pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to supply almost £13,000 worth of high strength ecstasy between them.
In Laurence’s case the Ikea-branded drug he was found with was about double the normal street strength, the Royal Court’s Superior Number heard.
Laurence, who has 23 previous convictions, was jailed for four and a half years after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to supply 95 MDMA tablets worth up to £2,375. He was also found with £2,400 in cash. He also admitted one count of possessing the class B drug cannabis.
Oliver, who has 14 previous convictions, also pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to supply the class A drug ecstasy branded with a Barcelona FC logo.
He was found with 390 tablets worth up to £9,750 and was jailed for five and a half years.
The brothers were sentenced in separate hearings in the Royal Court.
