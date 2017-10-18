Brothers jailed for drugs offences

Oliver Munks (39) and his brother Laurence (36) pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to supply almost £13,000 worth of high strength ecstasy between them.

In Laurence’s case the Ikea-branded drug he was found with was about double the normal street strength, the Royal Court’s Superior Number heard.

Laurence, who has 23 previous convictions, was jailed for four and a half years after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to supply 95 MDMA tablets worth up to £2,375. He was also found with £2,400 in cash. He also admitted one count of possessing the class B drug cannabis.

Oliver, who has 14 previous convictions, also pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to supply the class A drug ecstasy branded with a Barcelona FC logo.

He was found with 390 tablets worth up to £9,750 and was jailed for five and a half years.

The brothers were sentenced in separate hearings in the Royal Court.