Islanders asked to check travel plans as Storm Ophelia reaches the British Isles

Condor Ferries have urged passengers planning to travel this weekend to bring their trips forward, if possible, while airline Flybe has asked customers to check flight schedules and updates, after it had to cancel a number of flights.

A statement released by the ferry company says: 'Condor constantly monitors weather forecasts and these currently indicate possible disruption to services this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (20 to 22 October). 'Forecasts are by their nature changeable so any alterations to our planned schedule will be provided as and when information becomes available and accurate.

'We recognise that this weekend marks an important travel period at the start of the school half-term holiday, so invite passengers who are able to move their bookings forward to contact our contact centre or port offices and we will be happy to make the changes for them where space permits.’

Meanwhile a Flybe statement says: 'As a result of adverse and resultant atmospheric weather conditions impacting normal operations due to Storm Ophelia today, Flybe has been forced to cancel some 170 flights.

'This included all flights to and from Belfast City Airport, Scotland and the Channel Islands and the majority of its flights to and from Southampton this afternoon and evening.

'The safety of its passengers and crew is Flybe’s number one priority and the airline will, as always, do everything possible to minimise any disruption.

'Customers are asked to continue to check the airline’s live flight information for the latest updates and can also use this link to rebook or receive a refund. Current plans are to operate a normal schedule tomorrow across the network.'

Flybe's flight schedule can be checked online at flybe.com/flight-info.