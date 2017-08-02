Max Whitlock aims to back Rio success with more medals not Strictly Come Dancing

Max Whitlock insists backing up his Rio triumph with further medal success remains a higher priority than cashing in on a rumoured Strictly Come Dancing appearance.

The double Olympic champion has been tipped to be named among the list of celebrity contestants when the line-up for the hit BBC show is revealed next month.

But the 24-year-old gymnast says he will not be following in the footsteps of Team GB colleague Louis Smith - who won the 2012 edition - as his focus remains purely on adding to his lengthy list of titles.

Whitlock is ready to return to action after taking self-imposed six-month break from the sport in order to "upgrade" his routines ahead of October's World Championships in Montreal.

Now he wants to cement the legacy he started building with his floor and pommel horse gold triumphs at the the 2016 Games in Brazil by repeating the feat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I've seen those Strictly rumours but for me it's mainly about gymnastics," he told Press Association Sport. "I'm focusing on getting those upgrades to my routines in and doing what I need to do in the sport.

"My target was to go and get those titles and I feel so proud to have done that.

"For me as an athlete, that was an amazing achievement. If you look around at other athletes, the legends are the ones who have stayed in the sport and retained titles because that job is so, so hard.

"So that's my next massive target and that's why I'm in the gym training as hard as I can.

"Gymnastics is the massive priority for me. It's all about being the best I can be for as long as I can. That will always be my focus."

Whitlock will head to Montreal looking to defend the world pommel horse title he won for the first time in Glasgow two years ago.

He was back in the city where he also won three Commonwealth Games titles in 2014 as he was unveiled as an official ambassador for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships - a new event bringing together aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon and a new golf team championship under one banner.

And now he's looking forward to making it a hat-trick of triumphs north of the border next year.

He said: "I'm so happy to be a part of this and I can't wait for it to come around.

"It feels strange being back in Glasgow because this is a place where I've had some amazing experiences like the 2015 World Championships and the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"They were a really big part of my journey and this is a place I thoroughly enjoy competing.

"They are such good memories to look back on and hopefully as we move forward with the same audience hopefully I can do it again.

"This is a new competition so hopefully we'll have even more of an atmosphere to bring. There are six different sports involved so the atmosphere surrounding every athlete is going to be crazy.

"I think it's going to have that mini-Olympics feel, which is great. It brings the country together and the crowds help us home athletes so much more.

"It would be very good if I could make it a hat-trick of wins in Glasgow. I've got a few competitions along the way first but next year is a big year and this event, smack bang in the middle of the year, will be brilliant as well."