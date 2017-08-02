facebook icon twitter icon
Daniel Sturridge thigh injury gives Liverpool cause for concern

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping Daniel Sturridge's thigh injury does not turn out to be serious.

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge injured a thigh in the win over Bayern Munich
The striker, a second half substitute in Tuesday's Audi Cup match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, picked up the injury as he scored the final goal in the 3-0 victory.

Asked how bad the injury was, Klopp told a post-match press conference: "I can't say yet. He hurt his thigh.

"He has prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon.

"The goal was great and he had a chance just before that. You could see how fast he is.

"It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious."

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah found the target for Liverpool in the first half of a victory which earned a match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The Reds start their Premier League campaign at Watford on August 12.