Brian Barwick backs Liverpool's fame and iconic venues to win Commonwealth bid

The chairman of Liverpool's bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games believes the city's world-class venues and global reputation make it a "natural fit" for the event.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is assessing bids from Birmingham and Liverpool for the 2022 Games, which were initially awarded to Durban but became available when the South African city had to back out under financial pressure earlier this year.

Last week, DCMS confirmed the two English cities had got through to the final phase in its assessment process and it is understood they must submit final plans to an independent panel by August 18.

Liverpool's bid, which includes staging some events in Manchester, has already been tweaked following visits from DCMS's experts and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The archery, for example, would be staged in the parade ring at Aintree, the home of the Grand National, the proposed athletes' village at Nelson Dock has been moved closer to the city centre and the badminton has been moved from Liverpool's Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) to Manchester.

Speaking to Press Association Sport, bid leader Brian Barwick said: "I don't want to denigrate anybody else's bid but, if you are hard-nosed about it, where are you going to get the biggest bang for your buck and where will your message go furthest?

"Liverpool is famous for its sport and its culture and, as a port, trade with the world is part of its life.

"We think it is a natural fit for the Commonwealth Games, it would be transformative for the city and going to Liverpool would be a great story for the Games.

"We have an ambitious and dynamic vision and we are confident it is very deliverable. We don't just want to persuade the British government we're the best bet, we want to put on the best ever Commonwealth Games."

Barwick, a former sports boss at the BBC and ITV, believes the city's waterfront gives Liverpool an edge over Birmingham in terms of an iconic backdrop but it will also play a central role in the Games as so many of the venues are within walking distance.

Chief among those are Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, a 5,000-seat, drop-in pool that will become a lido after the Games and the giant ACC, which will host several indoor sports and the broadcast and press centres.

Everton's current Goodison Park home is also featured in the plan as the venue for the boxing, while Anfield would stage the opening ceremony and rugby sevens.

The bid believes half of its venues will be walkable from the city centre, two thirds of the total tickets will be for events that are walkable from the centre and four in five athletes will be staying within 10 minutes of their venues.

Birmingham's bid is also based on its existing and well-known venues, such as an expanded Alexander Stadium, Edgbaston and Villa Park, while it is building a new swimming pool.

There have been some questions about Liverpool's ability to install a temporary running track at Everton's new ground given the shortened football off-season in 2022 because of the Qatar World Cup's move to the winter. Barwick, however, said his team was confident this would not be a problem.

In terms of cost, the Liverpool bid announced in June it believed the budget would be £674million but that is likely to change before the Government makes a final decision on whether to support a British bid in September.

It is also understood the proposed host would be expected to shoulder a quarter of the costs, a commitment Liverpool's bid says it is willing to do given the potential investment it believes a Games would unlock for the city.

Barwick, a former Football Association chief executive who still chairs the National League, the Rugby Football League and the Super League, said the Games would be a key part of Liverpool's existing plans to regenerate the north of the city and could accelerate £1billion in investment.

"Our original pitch for the Games was going to be 'we mean business' before we opted for 'transformational', which it will be," said Barwick.

"But now I can tell you that we really do mean business."

Assuming DCMS is convinced a British bid makes financial sense, the winner of the Birmingham-Liverpool beauty contest will automatically become the strong front-runner for the CGF's final choice, which is expected later this year, with Canada's Victoria the only rival to have confirmed its interest.