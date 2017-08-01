Moeen Ali happy to be billed as England's second spinner

Moeen Ali may have to get used to a new status as England's number one spinner, in all but name, after his first hat-trick in any standard of cricket made history and completed a 239-run victory over South Africa at The Oval.

Off-spinner Moeen will again have slow left-armer Liam Dawson for company as England try to close out series victory from 2-1 up in the fourth and last Investec Test at Old Trafford, having confirmed Steven Finn's presence in place of injured fellow seamer Mark Wood as the only change to their original squad of 13 here.

Moeen prefers to be referred to as a batsman - albeit down at number eight for England - who also bowls, so well this summer in fact that his four for 45 in South Africa's second-innings 252 all out took his series tally to 18 wickets.

He succeeded at The Oval where team-mates Ben Stokes and Toby Roland-Jones had failed, comparatively - having both also taken two wickets in two balls but fallen short of the hat-trick which ended the match despite a wonderfully brave and defiant 136 from Dean Elgar.

Moeen's feat was the first such in any Test at the 137-year-old international venue, and the 14th anywhere by an England bowler.

"I've never taken a hat-trick in any sort of cricket," said the 30-year-old.

"I've scored a few hat-tricks in football warm-ups, but this is a different sort of feeling ... a better feeling."

Captain Joe Root reported that Moeen then "talked us through [the hat-trick] for the (next) half hour".

Even so, he prefers to be billed as only the team's second spinner.

"I think Mo quite likes having that feeling of having maybe a little bit less pressure," added Root.

"But this will give him a lot of confidence that, when we need to take wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match, he's able to do it."

England were brilliantly served too by man-of-the-match Stokes - who dug in for a first-innings century - and debutant Roland-Jones' eight-wicket match haul.

But only Moeen could shift Elgar, it turned out.

The gritty opener finished the match battered and bruised, but explained his liking for both a physical and verbal challenge in the middle.

"It's part of the game - you have to roll with the punches and take the blows when they come your way," he said.

"I prefer not getting hit.

"(But) it puts me in a different mindset - like the challenge is a little bit more.

"I guess only an opening batsman could see it that way."