Great Britain's Ellie Downie ruled out of 2017 Gymnastics World Championships

European all-around champion Ellie Downie will miss the 2017 Gymnastics World Championships through injury.

Downie, 18, has been forced to pull out of the Montreal event in October after undergoing ankle surgery.

"So yesterday I had surgery on my left ankle to recover a injury I gained at the British Champs this year," Downie posted on her personal Twitter account.

"We worked together through it for Europeans because I had worked to (sic) hard to not show off my work I'd been preparing for so many months and I would not change that decision I made for the worlds.

"Unfortunately this does mean I will not compete at the world champs in Canada this year, but my eyes are now set on getting ready and fit for the Commonwealth Games next year and I'm very excited to be on the road to recovery and get fit again."

The Nottingham teenager won four medals at the European Championships in the Romanian city of Cluj in April.

Downie became the first British woman to win the all-around title at a major international competition.

She went on to take silver on beam and floor apparatus respectively, as well as bronze on the uneven bars.