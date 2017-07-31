Barcelona striker Neymar will fly to Qatar on Tuesday to discuss a potential world-record 222 million euro (£199million) transfer to Paris St Germain, according to media reports.

The 25-year-old Brazilian would become the most expensive footballer of all time if Ligue 1 club PSG sign him for a fee more than double the one Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer.

On Monday Qatari newspaper El Watan and various European publications claimed Neymar will visit Doha to meet PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi ahead of what would be an historic move.

The stopover on a return flight from a promotional trip to China could also include a medical, reports suggest.

Neymar has a contract with Barca running until 2021 that contains a 222m euro release clause, which ambitious PSG, deposed by Monaco as French champions last term, appear prepared to activate.

Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, both colleagues of Neymar in the Brazil squad, have both spoken about their countryman's potential switch to Paris, with the latter urging his friend to "be brave".

The player who Barca signed from Santos in 2013 was heavily involved in the Catalans' 3-2 friendly victory over LaLiga arch-rivals Real Madrid in Miami on Saturday night.

After the game Real captain Sergio Ramos said he hoped he had faced Neymar in a Barca shirt for "the last time" whereas newly-installed Nou Camp boss Ernesto Valverde stressed the striker's importance to his team as he looks to reclaim the Spanish title from Madrid.

Last week Neymar added fuel to the speculation about his long-term future at Barca by storming out of training following an angry confrontation with team-mate Nelson Semedo. Hours later PSG defender Silva said details of a possible transfer might emerge "soon".

Neymar, who was the catalyst for Barca's famous Champions League comeback against PSG in March, has scored over 100 goals in all competitions for the Spanish giants.