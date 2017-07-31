Jill Scott won't change style despite booking ruling her out of Euro semi-final

Suspension means Jill Scott will be reduced to the role of spectator when England face Holland for a place in the Women's Euro 2017 final but the midfielder insists she has no regrets.

Scott was booked for taking down Amandine Henry during the quarter-final victory over France, ruling her out of the last-four clash in Enschede on Thursday.

That means she must settle for spectator status when her team-mates tackle the tournament hosts but the Manchester City midfielder, who has been penalised for nine fouls at the Euros, says that is the price of her fully-committed style.

"It was all about getting through to the semis and I'm kind of an all-or-nothing player," she told www.thefa.com. "A nd if there's a tackle there to be made, then I'll always put my foot in.

"So I am disappointed but also ecstatic with the win. I look forward to watching the girls and hopefully we'll get that win to take us to the final."

As a veteran of 124 caps Scott has seen successes and disappointments in her time but claims she was confident the current side would not be leaving the tournament early.

"We're a team that deserves to be in the semi-final and we've gathered some great momentum within this tournament," she said.

"I'm so happy, especially after 2013 when we didn't get out of the group. We all said that it wasn't our time to go home today, we knew we were staying in this tournament and we feel like we're hitting the ground running now."

Goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain played an unexpected - but not unfamiliar - role in England's quarter-final success.

Chamberlain replaced injured first-choice Karen Bardsley in the 75th minute in Deventer, reprising the stand-in role she played in the last eight of the World Cup two years ago, helping put the finishing touches to England's third clean sheet in four outings.

"I said to Karen at the end 'there's a funny thing about me and you in major tournaments'," the Liverpool keeper told UEFA.com.

"It was fantastic. We've got a really strong squad, all 24 players can go out and put in a performance as you've seen in the last couple of games.

"When the fourth official held up six minutes...we thought that was a long time, but we held on well, had our chances and we were clinical in front of goal."