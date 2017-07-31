EFL to trial ABBA penalty shoot-out format in knockout competitions this season

The English Football League (EFL) is introducing the new ABBA format for penalty shoot-outs in its competitions during the 2017/18 season.

Already being trialled by UEFA, the system is based on the format used in tennis tie-breaks, with the team taking the first kick in each pair of kicks alternating, so AB BA AB and so on instead of AB AB etc.

The EFL's trial of the format will apply to this season's Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and the play-offs, with the first opportunity for its use coming in the Carabao Cup's first round on August 8-9.

In a statement, EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "We welcome innovation at the EFL and I am pleased to see that the EFL is able to play its part in an important development for football.

"IFAB have identified a theory that the current arrangements for penalty kicks potentially provide an unfair advantage to the team taking the first kick so we are keen to see if the new system has an impact on one of the most discussed issues in football.

"We all want football matches to be decided in a fair and consistent manner and I am sure the new system will add an interesting dynamic to the conclusion of matches in our competitions if required."

Meanwhile, the EFL has also confirmed that Scunthorpe chief executive James Rodwell will continue to represent the league on the Football Association's board of directors.

The 46-year-old joined the FA board last year as one of the EFL's two representatives but, following the FA's well-publicised governance reforms, that has now been cut to one director for the EFL and one for the Premier League, with the leagues jointly choosing a third director.

This means Burton chief executive Jez Moxey must stand down as the EFL's second FA board member, although he will remain as one of the EFL's six representatives on the FA Council.

Moxey will be joined on the FA Council by Fleetwood's Steve Curwood and the controversial chief executive of Charlton Athletic, Katrien Meire - the Belgian lawyer had once been mooted as a potential FA board member but protests by Charlton fans against her leadership at the club made that very unlikely.

The EFL's three remaining FA Council places will be filled by EFL chairman Ian Lenagan, Carlisle's John Nixon and Rodwell.