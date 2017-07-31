Donald Trump to be honorary chairman of Presidents Cup

Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to be honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup with the competition returning to the United States later this year.

The event - between America and the rest of the world (excluding Europe) will be hosted by the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey in late September and early October.

"It is a great honour for me to be even a small part of the Presidents Cup," said Trump, a keen golfer himself following predecessor Barack Obama, who performed the role twice, in accepting the invitation.

"I have watched it since the very first tournament in 1994. It gets better with age. This will be the greatest of them all."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan welcomed Trump, saying: "We look forward to him being involved in the event in any capacity his schedule allows."