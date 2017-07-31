Bill Furniss hails Adam Peaty's character after World Championships success

Adam Peaty's brilliance has been attributed to his character.

The 22-year-old Uttoxeter swimmer won Great Britain's first medal, with 100 metres breaststroke gold, at the Rio Olympics last August.

And now Peaty is a five-time world champion after winning the 50m and 100m breaststroke at a second straight World Championships as Britain returned from Budapest on Monday in second place in the medal table with seven medals, four of them gold.

Peaty has two more world golds than any other Briton. And, much as his ability in the water is obvious, British Swimming head coach Bill Furniss says it is his attitude which makes the difference in paying tribute to Peaty and his coach of nine years Mel Marshall.

Furniss, who coached two-time Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington in her distinguished career, said: "Everybody looks at his stroke and his physique. The first thing is character.

"Mel's done an awesome job with him. She's not just built the swimmer, she's built the man. She's built the character.

"She's built that as well as building the technique, as well as building the physique, as well as building that amazing attitude that he's got."

Peaty was the trailblazer for Britain's strong showing in Rio. His gold on day two of the Games started the most successful Olympics in the pool for over 100 years.

And Furniss says he is the team talisman, although declined to reveal if Peaty rallies his team-mates behind closed doors. Hearing Peaty after Sunday's 4x100m men's medley relay silver medal, it was easy to imagine him geeing up the whole British squad.

Furniss added: "He leads by example. He's very good, in football terms, in the dressing room.

"He's great with the other swimmers. They look up to him. We're very lucky to have him."

Peaty and his team-mates' next targets in 2018 are April's Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast, where they will compete as the home nations, and the European Championships in Glasgow next August.

"Our main target meet is European Championships, definitely. That's our focus" Furniss said.

"But they're nicely placed, the Commonwealth Games. They're where a trials would normally be, so we can follow our normal pattern, which is to try to swim fast in April and try to swim faster in the summer.

"That's the key thing. You've got to swim faster in the summer."

Peaty burst to prominence at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with victory in the 100m breaststroke, as did Ben Proud, who won gold in the non-Olympic 50m butterfly and bronze in the 50m freestyle in Budapest.

Since then Peaty has scooped up all the major titles.

Peaty entered the water seventh, of the eight finalists, after Chris Walker-Hebborn's backstroke leg in Sunday's final event, the medley relay.

Peaty overhauled the deficit with a scintillating split to touch the wall first before handing over to 100m butterfly bronze medallist James Guy. Duncan Scott, a 100m and 200m finalist, was on the freestyle leg.

The quartet claimed silver behind the United States, just as they had done in Rio, but you were left to wonder what might happen if a backstroke swimmer emerged in the way Peaty did three years ago.

Walker-Hebborn is 27 and was ill during the week, denying him swims in the individual backstroke events.

But Furniss acknowledged he is seeking young talent to challenge.

"In any event we're weak in we're always looking for the future," Furniss added.

"At present Chris is well clear and obviously what we want and what any swimming nation wants is what America has and that's upward pressure."

Furniss reflected on a successful week, second on the medal table behind the USA, and knows there is work to do before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The next World Championships in 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea will gauge the progress.

"I'm very happy in terms of what we've got to work on for the next three years," Furniss added.