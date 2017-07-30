York City Knights stun rugby league's rising force by toppling Toronto Wolfpack

Expansion side Toronto fell to their first ever league defeat on Sunday as they were beaten 26-16 at York.

The Wolfpack, created this year with a view to progressing from League One to the Super League in two years, had taken domestic competition by storm.

Although they gallantly lost 29-22 to Salford in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup, Paul Rowley's side had won all 15 of their League One games with a staggering points difference of 759.

But their first Super 8s game proved to be somewhat harder and they left Bootham Crescent with a bloody nose, just a month after beating the same opponents 64-22 on Canadian soil.

Liam Harris scored twice for York, with Jake Butler-Fleming and Connor Robinson also crossing. Robinson kicked five goals.

It ranks as one of the biggest upsets of the season, a point underlined by Toronto's tweet at full-time which simply read "stunned".

The Wolfpack are made up of former Super League players - some from as recently as this season - while York's team was hastily assembled over the winter after financial troubles put their future in doubt.