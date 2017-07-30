facebook icon twitter icon
York City Knights stun rugby league's rising force by toppling Toronto Wolfpack

Expansion side Toronto fell to their first ever league defeat on Sunday as they were beaten 26-16 at York.

Toronto were beaten for the first time in the league
The Wolfpack, created this year with a view to progressing from League One to the Super League in two years, had taken domestic competition by storm.

Although they gallantly lost 29-22 to Salford in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup, Paul Rowley's side had won all 15 of their League One games with a staggering points difference of 759.

But their first Super 8s game proved to be somewhat harder and they left Bootham Crescent with a bloody nose, just a month after beating the same opponents 64-22 on Canadian soil.

Liam Harris scored twice for York, with Jake Butler-Fleming and Connor Robinson also crossing. Robinson kicked five goals.

It ranks as one of the biggest upsets of the season, a point underlined by Toronto's tweet at full-time which simply read "stunned".

The Wolfpack are made up of former Super League players - some from as recently as this season - while York's team was hastily assembled over the winter after financial troubles put their future in doubt.