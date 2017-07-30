facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP

Phil Taylor claims 16th World Matchplay title in Blackpool

Phil Taylor won his 16th - and last - World Matchplay title with another stunning performance to see off Peter Wright.

Phil Taylor claimed his 16th title at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
Phil Taylor claimed his 16th title at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

The 56-year-old romped to an 18-8 win over Wright at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Having stunned world number one Michael van Gerwen on Friday, Taylor - who is set to retire at the end of the year - produced an 11-dart leg to go 9-6 up and then won the next three against the Scottish world number three.

Taylor won four legs in a row to move within one of victory, and after a 95 finish from Wright held his nerve on double 16.

"I feel good - I've loved every minute of it," Taylor told Sky Sports. "During the final I was watching every bit of body language of Peter...he showed every sign of being a little bit tired.

"I just put him under pressure - it was all I could do really.

"This has capped everything off for me - this couldn't have come at a better time for me.

"It's a bonus for me, for my grandchildren, for my fans. It's lovely, it really is.

"I'm finished now - it's enough."