Nikita Parris 'absorbing everything' at Euro 2017 ahead of France showdown

England forward Nikita Parris is soaking up every second of her Euro 2017 experience as the Lionesses aim to topple France in Sunday's quarter-final.

The 23-year-old Manchester City striker sealed qualification for England with a nutmeg through Portugal goalkeeper Patricia Morais' legs in Thursday's 2-1 win.

Parris has played at age-group level for England but this summer's tournament in Holland is her first at senior level.

"For me, it's my first time so I'm like a sponge, I'm absorbing everything," Parris told thefa.com.

"The more experienced players, they've helped me throughout this job so I'm so thankful to have their experience because that's invaluable.

"If I keep listening to them, I know I won't stray too far from where I want to be."

England topped Group D with three wins from three against Spain, Scotland and Portugal, and face France in the last eight after they finished Group C runners-up behind Austria.

England's perfect record, which saw them score 10 goals and concede only one in the group stage, was the best in the competition, which Parris puts down to the strength in depth of manager Mark Sampson's squad.

"No matter who steps into a position, we know they're going to do the job and they're going to leave everything on the pitch to make sure England win," she added.

Arsenal striker Jodie Taylor is the top-scorer in the tournament after grabbing a hat-trick against Scotland and a late goal against Spain.

Her three goals in the 6-0 thrashing of Scotland means she has joined Sir Geoff Hurst and Gary Lineker as the only England players to have scored hat-tricks at a major international tournament.

Taylor now needs just two more to match the European Championship record of former German striker Inka Grings. Grings scored six at Euro 2009, including two goals in the 6-2 final win over England.

"Ask any forward and they'll say they want to win a Golden Boot but I just want us to win," Taylor told the BBC. "I would take a gold medal over a Golden Boot, 100 per cent."