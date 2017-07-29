England's Toby Roland-Jones hopes fire continues to burn for remainder of Test

England have a big opportunity to cash in on Toby Roland-Jones' dream Test debut at The Oval, but it is one which will be far easier if they can continue to take advantage of Vernon Philander's absence for South Africa.

Philander spent Friday night on a drip in hospital, as he tries to recover from a mystery stomach upset, and a team spokesman has confirmed it will not be until Saturday morning - when the tourists are due to resume on 126 for eight, still 28 runs short of saving the follow-on in the third Investec Test, that they can reassess their key all-rounder's health.

Roland-Jones, meanwhile, still has a shot at a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test match after finishing with four for 39 at stumps on day two as South Africa collapsed in reply to an England total of 353 all out which owed much to Ben Stokes (112).

Middlesex seamer Roland-Jones had much reason for personal satisfaction as he said: "I suppose this is the moment that every young kid dreams of, representing their country - and I'm no different.

"The way this afternoon unfolded was certainly something I hadn't pictured.

"You try to have a pretty simple plan in your head...but things (just) seemed to catch fire a little bit."

He struck first when Dean Elgar was caught behind to the last ball before tea, but admitted he was far from sure of the dismissal until it was confirmed on DRS.

"It wasn't the most convincing of reactions from me.

"I hadn't heard anything, but the guys behind the stumps were adamant they had ... it was a bit of a kerfuffle in the end, but it didn't take anything away from it - trust me.

"It was a pretty special feeling."

Stokes' contribution was hard-earned and hugely valuable, on day one alongside Alastair Cook (88) and then on the way to three figures which he brought up alongside number 11 James Anderson with successive sixes off Keshav Maharaj - the first of which was caught at deep midwicket only for Faf du Plessis to then brush his shoulder on the boundary marker.

Stokes said: "You're nine down, there's obviously going to be a seamer coming on the other end - and the wind was blowing in my favour so I thought it was the best opportunity to try to get as many runs as we could.

"Jimmy said 'What are you going to do?' - and I think I just said 'wallop'."

It may be a long shot that Philander is back to try to scrape past the follow-on.

A South Africa spokesman said: "He is going to spend the evening in hospital. He is on a drip at the moment.

"The doctors think it might be a viral infection, and we will only know tomorrow whether he can take any part in play."