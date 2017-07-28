South Africa top order feel the full force of England debutant Toby Roland-Jones

Day two of Toby Roland-Jones' England debut was a success as he ran through South Africa's top order in the third Investec Test at The Oval.

Roland-Jones counted Hashim Amla, the tourists' national record-holder for his unbeaten triple-century on this same ground five years ago, Quinton de Kock and both openers as his victims in his maiden Test match spell.

After Ben Stokes (112) had grafted, and finally smashed, his way to a richly-deserved century in England's 353 all out, Roland-Jones (four for 39) put South Africa in big trouble on day two.

They collapsed to 61 for seven before recovering to 126 for eight at stumps to give themselves a chance of passing the follow-on target on Saturday - especially if absent all-rounder Vernon Philander is back from an overnight stay in hospital on a drip, as he tries to recover from his mystery stomach upset.

Philander may also yet prove a major second-innings threat with the ball if the heavy cloud cover of the first two days persists over the weekend.

Roland-Jones certainly made the most of favourable conditions as his hopes of a debut performance to remember came true, at the age of 29.

"I suppose this is the moment that every young kid dreams of, representing their country - and I'm no different," said the Middlesex seamer.

"The way this afternoon unfolded was certainly something I hadn't pictured.

"You try to have a pretty simple plan in your head...but things (just) seemed to catch fire a little bit.

"I was just trying to do my best - and keep the foot behind the line."

Roland-Jones struck first when Dean Elgar was caught behind to the last ball before tea, but admitted he was far from sure of the dismissal until it was confirmed on DRS.

"It wasn't the most convincing of reactions from me," he said.

"I hadn't heard anything, but the guys behind the stumps were adamant they had...it was a bit of a kerfuffle in the end, but it didn't take anything away from it - trust me.

"It was a pretty special feeling."

The Middlesex man began the evening session with another DRS process when he thought he had Amla lbw for a golden duck.

That did not prove the case, but he got the prolific number three for only six soon afterwards.

"I thought the first ball was pretty close - and having never used a review system before, I managed to fail at my first attempt," he added, with a rueful smile.

"So it was nice to see the back of him, knowing it was always going to be a key wicket."

Stokes' contribution was hard-earned and hugely valuable, on day one alongside Alastair Cook (88) and then on the way to three figures which he brought up with successive sixes off Keshav Maharaj - the first of which was caught at deep midwicket only for Faf du Plessis to brush his shoulder on the boundary marker.

"It's probably one of those (hundreds) I've worked for the hardest," said Stokes.

"I didn't feel in the best of form on the first day, played and missed at quite a lot of balls - and Vernon had a couple over me.

"I just had to stick in there with Cookie. We knew we just had to work through the hard times, and put away any bad balls.

"Then with 'Bluey' [Jonny Bairstow], I think we just fed off each other and put on a good little partnership in not very much time.

As for the moment he reached his hundred alongside number 11 James Anderson, he just decided he had to go after spinner Maharaj.

"Jimmy said 'What are you going to do?' - and I think I just said 'Wallop'.

"You're nine down, there's obviously going to be a seamer coming on the other end - and the wind was blowing in my favour so I thought it was the best opportunity to try to get as many runs as we could.

"Thanks to Faf - he took a good catch, but just managed to fly over.

"I was just in that frame of mind that I was going to try to hit it."

Philander's absence has been a help to England, and it may be a long shot that he is back to try to eke out another 28 runs to save the follow-on.

A South Africa spokesman said: "He is going to spend the evening in hospital. He is on a drip at the moment.

"The doctors think it might be a viral infection, and we will only know tomorrow whether he can take any part in play.

"He will be reassessed in the morning."