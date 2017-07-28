Leighton Baines strike earns Everton narrow advantage

Everton had Leighton Baines to thank for avoiding embarrassment against Slovakian minnows Ruzomberok but will head into next week's second leg with a warning that their Europa League progress is far from certain.

With Wayne Rooney's homecoming and over £100m of new summer signings on show it was left to captain Baines to lead by example to ensure the pre-season party atmosphere did not evaporate barely before a competitive ball had been kicked.

Baines drilled a 65th-minute winner past Slovakian keeper Matos Macik to lift the frustration but Toffees keeper Maarten Stekelenburg had to pull off a superb save to tip a Jan Maslo header onto the bar and substitute Milos Lacny almost equalised late on.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman said: "I don't think 1-0 is a bad result. Maybe everybody thought we would get a bigger result at home but everyone needs to know it's the fourth week of pre-season and we cannot expect that this team is at 100 per cent.

"But they worked very hard, had a lot of possession and played aggressively. A second goal would have been a perfect result but in European football, a 1-0 win with a clean sheet is a good result."

As well as handing Rooney his second competitive debut 14 years after he left the club for Manchester United, Koeman also started with new signings Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Cuco Martina.

They nearly enjoyed a dream start when Dominik Kruzliak came close to lobbing his own keeper in the opening stages, while Rooney shot over the bar then slipped when handed a good chance by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But two blunders by Ashley Williams almost gifted the Slovakians the lead, first a mis-placed pass which handed Erik Daniel a clear shot which was well saved by Maarten Stekelenburg, then a second mistake which served up a chance for Peter Maslo.

Stekelenburg saved from Maslo before Everton's best spell resulted in Baines drilling the only goal of the game from the edge of the box after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

But Ruzomberok boss Norbert Hrncar warned: "We are a little club, not like Everton, but we have dreams and we would like to achieve them, and nothing is impossible.

"We had opportunities and it was a shame we couldn't score the goals. But nothing has been decided so who knows what is going to happen."