Great Britain eye more World Championships medals after success in qualifying

Great Britain will be seeking further medal success on Friday's sixth day of the World Championships in Budapest after the men's 4x200 metres freestyle relay team qualified in second place.

Britain have three medals so far, all gold, with two for Adam Peaty in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and the third for Ben Proud in the 50m butterfly.

Ross Murdoch will be optimistic of adding to the breaststroke collection over 200m on Friday evening, when the 4x200m freestyle relay team will be seeking to defend the title they won in Kazan, Russia two years ago.

Britain also won Olympic silver behind a United States squad featuring the now retired Michael Phelps in the event at the Rio Games last August.

But a key member of Britain's medal-winning quartet is absent as Dan Wallace was suspended for a drink-driving conviction.

Stephen Milne and Duncan Scott - world and Olympic medallists - combined with world medallist Nick Grainger and Calum Jarvis to clock seven minutes 05.79 seconds.

Australia beat Britain in the first heat, clocking 7mins 05.68secs, while Russia won the second heat to qualify third fastest in 7:07.21.

The United States were seventh quickest but have plenty in reserve, with changes to their line-up anticipated for the final.

James Guy will be expected to come into the British team's line-up for the relay final.

Guy won his 100m butterfly heat on Friday morning and was third quickest in advancing to the evening semi-finals, clocking 51.16.

Caeleb Dressel of the USA was fastest in 50.08, 1.01 quicker than the rest of the field and the third-fastest in history.

Dressel had a few minutes earlier qualified in second place in the 50m freestyle.

Proud, back in action following his 50m butterfly win on Monday, was sixth quickest in qualifying for Friday night's semi-finals of the 50m freestyle.

Proud clocked 21.93 as Bruno Fratus of Brazil led the way in 21.51.

Alys Thomas opted out of the women's 50m butterfly, preferring to focus on the 4x100m medley relay on Saturday.

Murdoch, seeking to make it a British cleansweep in the men's breaststroke after qualifying third fastest over 200m, was not the only Briton in an individual final on Friday night.

Molly Renshaw qualified for the corresponding women's event, also on Friday night, in seventh place.

Holly Hibbott advanced to Saturday night's women's 800m freestyle final.

The 17-year-old sneaked into the final in eighth place in 8:30.66.

Katie Ledecky of the USA was quickest in 8:20.24.