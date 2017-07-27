Drama at Yarmouth as horse wins wrong race at odds of 50-1

Controversy reigned at Yarmouth when it was discovered that the Charlie McBride-trained Mandarin Princess, winner of the opening two-year-old race, was in fact stablemate Millie's Kiss.

The mistake was only discovered after the 50-1 outsider had overturned the 4-6 hot-pot Fyre Cay on her racecourse debut in the six-furlong novice auction stakes for juveniles.

Millie's Kiss, a three-year-old with plenty of racecourse experience, was due to run in the nine-furlong handicap later on the card but was subsequently withdrawn.

A report issued by the British Horseracing Authority: "The stewards held an inquiry to consider the circumstances surrounding the identification of the winner, Mandarin Princess, trained by Philip (Charlie) McBride, which was presented at the sampling unit for routine testing.

"The scan identified the horse to be Millie's Kiss, the trainer's other runner in race four.

"They interviewed the trainer, the stable groom, the veterinary officer and the equine welfare integrity officer responsible for the sampling unit.

"Having heard their evidence they referred the matter to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority and ordered Millie's Kiss to be withdrawn from race four."