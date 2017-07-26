Roland-Jones to make England Test debut as Wood misses out with heel injury

Toby Roland-Jones will make his England Test debut against South Africa at The Oval after Mark Wood was ruled out through injury.

The Durham seam bowler missed the final training session on Wednesday due to an ongoing heel problem, paving the way for Middlesex paceman Roland-Jones to tackle South Africa in the third Test starting on Thursday.

England captain Joe Root ,told a press conference: "Wood is not 100 per cent fit so he's going to miss out this week and Toby Roland-Jones comes in for a debut."

Roland-Jones' county team-mate Steven Finn has been called-up on standby.