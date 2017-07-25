Rutherford ruled out of World Championships by ankle injury

Defending long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been ruled out of the World Championships in London with an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old has failed to recover from the problem he suffered competing in Italy last month, British Athletics has announced.

"In the last few days I have had to accept an unfortunate reality. I did everything I could, but a string of injuries at the worst possible time means I will be unable to defend my world title in London," said Rutherford.

"With an incredible start to the year in training, and very promising early season form, I have had a difficult series of setbacks as the season progressed.

"Most recently, a badly damaged ankle ligament and a sportsman's hernia, really put paid to my plans. The injuries have taken longer to heal than we hoped, and I have been unable to even jump at all in training, let alone compete.

"I am truly gutted. That stadium is such a special place for me, I am so devastated that I won't be competing in front of the best fans in the world, in the stadium that changed my life.

"But, I'll definitely be there to support my British team mates and soak up what will be an amazing atmosphere, and an amazing championships.

"My focus will now turn to 2018 and becoming a three time European champion on the trot, something no long jumper has ever done before."

Rutherford won his Olympic title in London five years ago while he also claimed the Commonwealth Games crown and European gold medal in 2014.

Performance director Neil Black said: "Greg is one of only a few British athletes to complete the 'Grand Slam' of medals, but that won't make missing London any easier.

"He desperately wanted to defend his world title in front of the home crowd, but unfortunately his injury hasn't cleared up in time and the hard but sensible decision had to be made to withdraw."

Rutherford's withdrawal comes as British Athletics confirmed the final 81-athlete squad for the World Championships, which starts next week, with five names added.

Shara Proctor and Jazmin Sawyers are added to the long jump with Lennie Waite (3000m steeplechase), Marc Scott (5000m) and Jess Turner (400m hurdles) are also in.

But reigning 60m European Athletics Indoor champion, Richard Kilty has been forced to withdraw from the 4x100m relay squad, after breaking a finger on his changeover hand.