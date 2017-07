Britain's Kyle Edmund is through to the second round of the Atlanta Open after a straight-sets victory over Marcos Baghdatis.

A single break of serve in each set was enough for Edmund, seeded fifth, to overcome the Cypriot 6-3 7-5 in one hour and 24 minutes.

The 22-year-old will play either German Peter Gojowczyk or Guido Pella of Argentina in the next round.