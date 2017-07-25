David Miller, Jacques Rudolph and Colin Ingram punish Gloucestershire

South Africans David Miller, Jacques Rudolph and Colin Ingram led Glamorgan to a 25-run NatWest T20 Blast win over previously unbeaten Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Miller marked his debut for the county with a 32-ball half-century, featuring four fours and three sixes, as the visitors ran up 176 for five after losing the toss.

Rudolph contributed 51 off 46 deliveries, while Thisara Perera was the pick of the Gloucestershire attack with two for 25.

Ingram then conceded just 18 runs from his four overs of leg-spin to help restrict Gloucestershire to 151 for seven in reply. Michael Klinger top-scored with 52 and Michael Hogan claimed two wickets.

Victory saw the visitors leapfrog their opponents in the South Group, drawing level with leaders Surrey on nine points.

Nottinghamshire openers Alex Hales and Riki Wessels made light work of a struggling Durham side as the Outlaws wrapped up a nine-wicket win at Chester-le-Street.

Any chance of a contest looked remote from the moment Durham, last year's finalists, slipped to eight for two after 10 balls. They were briefly revived by Graham Clark with 41 off 27 balls but then quickly slipped to 65 for six, with Samit Patel picking up three wickets.

Having bowled out their opponents for 123, Hales (44), Wessels (49 not out) and Brendan Taylor (33 not out) saw Nottinghamshire safely over the line with four overs to spare to leave winless Durham propping up the North Group on minus four points.

Luis Reece left his mark on his former county with a career-best unbeaten 97 from 55 balls as Derbyshire beat Lancashire by 35 runs at Derby.

Reece hit 10 fours and four sixes and together with Daryn Smit, who made 42 from 20 deliveries, added 77 in seven overs to take the Falcons to an imposing 211 for five.

Liam Livingstone threatened to chase that down by smashing five sixes in an 18-ball 44 and Karl Brown made 41 but the Derbyshire bowlers hit back to end a run of two defeats as the Lightning finished well short on 176 for nine.

Birmingham boosted their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages with a 30-run win over Leicestershire at Grace Road.

Sam Hain struck 57 off 35 balls as the Bears recovered from a shaky start to post 187 for seven after they were stuck in.

Boyd Rankin and Aaron Thomason then each took three wickets and Jeetan Patel was at his economical best to restrict the Foxes to 157 for eight.

The win moved Birmingham level on eight points with Leicestershire, who slipped to their second consecutive defeat, in the North Group.