James Guy keeps title defence on course as he qualifies for semi-finals

James Guy began his defence of the World Championships 200 metres freestyle title by qualifying as second quickest for Monday night's semi-finals in Budapest.

The 21-year-old Bury swimmer burst to prominence by taking gold in Kazan, Russia two years ago, but finished fourth in the Olympics.

Guy, who was sixth in the 400m freestyle on Sunday's opening day of competition at the Duna Arena, clocked one minute 46.22 seconds to advance behind Sun Yang of China.

Sun won a third straight 400m title on Sunday and clocked 1min 45.78secs over four lengths on Monday as he seeks to add the 200m world title to the Olympic crown he claimed in Rio.

Duncan Scott was seventh quickest in advancing to the semi-finals in 1:46.62.

South Africa's Chad le Clos, the Olympic silver medallist, left his lane empty as he prioritises other events here.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty leads British hopes on Monday night after qualifying in a championship record for the 100m breaststroke final which also features Ross Murdoch.

The corresponding women's event saw Siobhan O'Connor and Sarah Vasey progress to the semi-finals from Monday morning's heats.

Vasey clocked 1:07.20 to advance in 10th and O'Connor 1:07.33 to progress in 12th behind Lilly King of the United States, who finished in 1:05.20.

Kathleen Dawson and Georgia Davies progressed in the 100m backstroke.

Dawson clocked 59.88 and Davies 1:00.24 to progress in eighth and 11th, respectively, behind Canada's Kylie Masse, who advanced in 58.62.

O'Connor is also in the 200m individual medley final on Monday night. She won Olympic silver in the event last August and advanced in fourth place on Sunday night behind Rio gold medallist Katinka Hosszu of Hungary.

Ben Proud is also in a final on Monday night after qualifying in fourth in the 50m butterfly on Sunday night.