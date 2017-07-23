Whiteley heroics in vain for Worcestershire as Yorkshire rack up record score

Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley hit six sixes in an over but finished on the losing side after David Willey's career-best 118 helped Yorkshire climb to the top of the NatWest T20 Blast North Group.

Willey sent records tumbling with a 55-ball assault as the Vikings, invited to bat, posted 233 for six from their 20 overs at Headingley.

Fellow left-hander Whiteley then hit left-arm spinner Karl Carver over the ropes six times in the 16th over, which included a wide.

That took the score to 173 for four, but he fell for 65 off 26 balls as the Rapids finished on 196 for seven in a 37-run defeat.

A career-best T20 innings of 61 by Liam Livingstone and some tight leg-spin bowling by Matthew Parkinson guided Lancashire to a routine 31-run victory over Durham at Old Trafford.

The victory was Lancashire's third in six games but left Durham with four defeats to show for their efforts in this season's competition.

Paul Coughlin's side remain on minus four points thanks to the England and Wales Cricket Board's sanction last October, and their chances of qualifying from the North Group are already very slim.

There was, however, no doubting the justice of the result of Sunday's game in which Lancashire posted 174 for five off their 20 overs, only for Durham to respond with 143 for eight.

Birmingham Bears stars Colin De Grandhomme and Grant Elliott produced fine displays to beat the Derbyshire Falcons by 20 runs in an entertaining match at Edgbaston.

De Grandhomme produced an unbeaten 65, to add to d ebutant Ed Pollack's 66 off 40 balls, before Elliott took four for 37 to help his side to victory.

In the South Group, James Hildreth upstaged England captain Eoin Morgan as Somerset beat Middlesex for the second time in a week to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Morgan smashed 59 from 28 balls as Middlesex registered a competitive 162 for six having been put in on a drying Taunton pitch in a game reduced to 16 overs-a-side by rain.

However, Hildreth responded with an enterprising 63 from 34 balls to set-up a thrilling finale.

And Somerset, requiring 13 to win off the final over, reached their target with one ball to spare thanks to an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 36 between Corey Anderson and Roelof van der Merwe which delivered a five-wicket win.

A rain-shortened contest between Sussex and Kent at Hove ended in a thrilling Duckworth-Lewis draw as Alex Blake hit the stumps to run out Laurie Evans.

Kent's total owed much to Sam Billings and Jimmy Neesham, who added a record 102 in 10 overs for the fourth wicket, scoring 64 and 51 not out respectively before heavy rain interrupted.

The final over of the game - bowled by Mitch Claydon and Sussex's eighth as they chased a revised target - began with just eight runs required and both Chris Nash and Evans were going well.

Nash needed two to win - and one to tie - from the last ball, which he drove towards Blake at long on. The fielder sprinted in to pick up and throw down the stumps at the bowler's end, with a diving Evans just failed to make the crease as Blake wheeled away, his arm raised in triumph.

South Group leaders Surrey were left frustrated after their match at Hampshire was abandoned without a ball being hit due to rain, while Glamorgan's meeting with Essex Eagles at Sophia Gardens suffered the same fate.