Adam Peaty qualifies fastest in 100m breaststroke at World Championships

Olympic champion Adam Peaty qualified quickest in the men's 100 metres breaststroke at the World Championships in Budapest on Sunday.

Peaty won Great Britain's first gold medal of the Rio Olympics in a world record 57.13 seconds - 1.5secs ahead of his nearest rival.

And the 22-year-old Uttoxeter swimmer - the 2015 world champion in the event and over 50m - clocked 58.21secs to advance as the fastest of 16 qualifiers for Sunday evening's semi-finals.

Peaty was 0.93secs quicker than nearest rival Cody Miller of the United States, the Olympic bronze medallist, while Scot Ross Murdoch clocked 59.51 to advance seventh quickest.

South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh, the London 2012 gold medallist and Rio runner-up, was absent from his heat, with his lane left empty without explanation.

Peaty said: "It's a lot faster than I've been in heats. It's looking very promising.

"I'm feeling very confident for the semi-final tonight. I'm looking forward to getting out there tonight and seeing what I can do.

"Unluckily Cameron's not in the race, so we can't have a nice tussle in the final. I'm sure he has his reasons."

The final of the event takes place on Monday night at the Duna Arena on the banks of the Danube.

As Peaty, Siobhan O'Connor and Ben Proud advanced from their 100 metres breaststroke, 200m individual medley and 50m butterfly heats impressively, James Guy had his work cut out in a competitive 400m freestyle.

Guy, world runner-up two years ago, qualified for Sunday evening's final in sixth place.

Austria's Felix Aubock was the surprise fastest qualifier for the 400m freestyle final in three minutes 44.19 seconds, ahead of two-time defending world champion Sun Yang of China.

Sun clocked 3mins 44.55secs, with Olympic champion Mack Horton of Australia fifth fastest in 3:45.60.

Horton and Sun have history, with the Australian unhappy at the perceived lenient punishment given to the Chinese for an anti-doping infringement.

Australia's David McKeon was third fastest in 3:45.56, while 2008 Olympic champion Park Tae-hwan of South Korea, another with a doping ban on his record, was fourth fastest in 3:45.57

Guy, who was runner-up to Sun in Kazan but finished sixth in Rio, finished his heat in 3:45.64 and Olympic bronze medallist Gabriele Detti of Italy was seventh quickest in 3:45.72.

Briton Stephen Milne finished in 3:48.64 to place 15th.

O'Connor claimed Olympic silver behind Hungary's Katinka Hosszu in Rio. The Bath swimmer won her heat in 2:10.42 to advance to Sunday evening's semi-finals with the fourth quickest time.

Hosszu, cheered on by a partisan crowd, was the quickest in the heats in 2:07.49, while Briton Hannah Miley advanced in sixth in 2:11.32.

Proud won his 50m butterfly heat to progress to the semi-finals in fourth place with a time of 23.11, while Andrii Govorov of Ukraine the fastest qualifier in 22.92 in the non-Olympic event.

Alys Thomas qualified in 15th place for the women's 100m butterfly semi-finals.

The 26-year-old World Championships debutant clocked 58.65 as Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden advanced quickest in 55.96.