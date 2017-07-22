Wakefield look to clinch top-four finish in Super League

Wakefield's future off the pitch may be uncertain but there is no doubt about their ability to compete at the highest level in Super League.

Trinity have a week to inform the Rugby Football League of their plans for 2018 and, following the collapse of the proposed new stadium and chairman Michael Carter's decision to serve notice to quit a dilapidated Belle Vue at the end of the season, the club is gripped by confusion and fear.

That has clearly not affected Chris Chester's men, who can clinch a top-four finish when they host St Helens in the last match of the regular season at their ageing home on Sunday.

Salford's late-season collapse, culminating in a 25-0 defeat to Leigh on Friday night, means Wakefield can afford to lose by up to 14 points and still finish in the top four, which would guarantee them four home games in the Super 8s and improve their prospects of reaching a maiden Grand Final.

Wakefield's head of rugby John Kear said: "O bviously we want to be in the top four and the great thing is it's in our hands. That's the fortunate position this playing group has put us in.

"We will be up against a team equally as desperate to win as we are - if they win they are within one point of us and if they lose they are five points away from us, so massive game for both teams."

Sixth-placed St Helens have won on their last four visits to Wakefield but have secured only one away win this year in Super League and suffered a 16-12 home defeat by Trinity in March.

Saints coach Justin Holbrook said: "It was important we won the last two and now we are in a position to make some inroads. We have to continue doing that and we have to play well on Sunday.

"Wakefield are a tough team to face on their home ground. They have a big pack that offloads, fast wingers and two smart half-backs. There is a reason why they are sitting where they are.

"We will have to play well to come away with the win."

St Helens have former Trinity prop Kyle Amor back from injury while Wakefield will give a debut to former Salford front rower James Hasson and expect to have skipper Danny Kirmond back from a two-month injury absence.

"It's like having another new player," Kear said. "We've been able to freshen up the squad."

Wakefield centre Reece Lyne is also back from a two-match ban and will make his 100th Super League appearance.