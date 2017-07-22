Tommy Fleetwood calls for Royal Birkdale to host the Open more often

Tommy Fleetwood has called for the Open to be held at Royal Birkdale more often.

The 26-year-old world number 14, who hails from Southport, has enjoyed the support of large crowds in his home town this week.

Earlier in the week the R&A, the tournament organisers, expressed hope of attracting aggregate spectator numbers in excess of 225,000, which would make it one of the best attended Opens ever.

A number of players have also spoken in glowing terms about the standard of the course.

Birkdale is a relative newcomer to the Open rota having only staged its first event in 1954. It has proved popular and this year's Open is the 10th at the venue, but the first since 2008. Prior to that the previous one was 1998.

Fleetwood, speaking after moving to one over with a third-round 66, said: "I'm not just saying it because I'm from Southport but the Open should be here more than every 10 years or nine years or whatever it is.

"I've played four Opens and this is absolutely - not just because they are the home crowd - the best crowds.

"I think it's been the biggest-selling Open ever and the course, I think, is one of the best tracks in the world. If I had a say, I'd definitely have it more at Birkdale."

Justin Rose, who teed off alongside Fleetwood at 9.30am and was four over after his third round, said: "The place was packed from the word go. I don't think I've played in crowds that deep since the Ryder Cup."