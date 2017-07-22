Record-breaker Branden Grace unaware he was making history with Open 62

Record-breaker Branden Grace insists he had no idea he had written his name into the history books with the first 62 in men's major history.

The South African carded eight birdies at Royal Birkdale in favourable conditions to post the lowest round witnessed at one of golf's premier events but claims he had no idea of the significance of his feat until his caddie Zack Rasego informed him when he holed out for par at the last.

"I didn't know what was going on on 18. I promise you," said the 29-year-old.

"I was just so in the zone of playing hole after hole. I knew I was obviously playing really well, and making the turn in five-under was pretty special.

"I thought if I could make a couple more on the back nine, then it's going to be a great score - I had no idea that 62 was the lowest ever.

"My whole thing on the 18th was trying just not to make bogey but when I knocked in the two-footer or three-footer (for par) Zack came up and said 'You're in the history books' and I was like 'What are you talking about?'

"He never said anything (before that) so good on him but it was the first thing he told me so obviously he must have known.

"Now it makes the day even sweeter.

"I can't remember when last I did shoot a number like this to be quite honest. I've had in this year a couple of five unders but I haven't had a number like this."

Rasego is used to the limelight having caddied for fellow South Africa Louis Oosthuizen when he won the 2010 Open at St Andrews before returning to work for Grace for a second time.

However, Grace admits the pair had to have a heart-to-heart at last week's Scottish Open in order to try to kick-start a lacklustre season.

"We actually had a good chat and I told him we need to start communicating again. I feel we're playing well but it's just not happening," he added.

"We had a good chat and it's been working ever since."

American Johnny Miller, the first man to shoot 63 in a major, made the point Birkdale was playing as easy as an Open course could do with clear skies, no wind and receptive greens after heavy rainfall on Friday.

"He played really well. He had 28 putts - 28 putts is quite a few putts for someone who shoots 62," he told the Golf Channel.

"The course was set up really, really easy, but it was still a heck of a round."

Almost as soon as Grace's historic putt dropped, the debate ignited about the value of a 62 on a par-70 course compared to the efforts of a number of players who had shot 63 on a course with a higher par.

"Talking about this can go on forever," said Grace.

"It's like when somebody plays on a 70 shoots a 59. I've shot 12-under on a links golf course and I've shot 60 - I've actually bettered that score that person has done.

"I'm just happy shooting a good round at a special tournament and on a great day.

"But whether you shoot 63, 62 or 60 you have to do something right and things have to go your way to be able to do that.

"I'm not going to take anything away from a guy shooting 63 on a (par) 72 or anything of what I did today."

With Birkdale at its most vulnerable, Grace was asked about the likelihood of his record being broken within a few hours with the leaders not out until late afternoon.

"I'm going to enjoy it for now while it lasts," added the South African.