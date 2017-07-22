Peter Doohan dies, aged 56

Australian Peter Doohan, who famously beat Boris Becker at Wimbledon in 1987, has died aged 56.

Though his career singles ranking peaked at number 43, Doohan was unbeaten in Davis Cup ties and earned the nickname "The Becker Wrecker" after his 7-6 4-6 6-2 6-4 win over the two-time champion at SW19.

Doohan died after a short battle with an aggressive form of motor neurone disease.

Becker posted a photograph of the two of them on Twitter and wrote: "RIP mate! You were the better player...

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of #PeterDoohan ! The tennis fraternity lost a great guy and wonderful player!"

A statement from Tennis Australia read: "The tennis family is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Peter Doohan and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."