Natalie Sciver preparing to lead England's charge in Lord's final against India

Natalie Sciver will be contending with her own personal demons as she prepares to lead England's charge in their World Cup final against India on Sunday.

Sciver, the 24-year-old who was born in Tokyo, has lived up to her billing as one of the game's most explosive hitters with two tournament hundreds in her side's march to tomorrow's showpiece at Lord's.

A sell-out crowd of 27,000 will descend on the Home of Cricket - the biggest attendance ever witnessed for a women's World Cup match - to see if England can win the competition for a fourth time.

"The only pressure I feel is that of my own nerves and my own demons," Sciver told Press Association Sport on the eve of tomorrow's final. "The biggest critic is always yourself.

"It is what you get for playing well so you have got to be prepared to answer a few questions if you do well, but also on the flip side if you don't do well. I feel in a good place and I am really excited to get out there and change the game for my team.

"We have learnt a lot from each game and we have built up momentum going into Sunday so everyone is excited and everyone wants it to come round quickly."

Sciver, the Surrey all-rounder, has starred for Mark Robinson's side this summer, and even had a shot named after her.

The so-called 'Natmeg', a stroke Sciver plays between her legs when dealing with a full-length delivery, came to prominence following her dominant 129 in England's quarter-final win over New Zealand.

"I wouldn't say I have been practising the shot, but I have been doing it for a while," Sciver added. "Basically I get in a bad position and then all I can do, without getting out, is put my bat down. It has taken off which is a novelty to me and very exciting to see.

"One of my friends from university sent me a video, and said 'look what you have done.' It was a video of one of her kids, who she coaches, playing this shot. It is crazy."

So, could the 'Natmeg' catch on across both the women's and men's game?

"Potentially," Sciver said with a smile. "You have got to have the right field for it, but it is possible. I am not sure it trumps hitting a six straight, but we will see."

Awaiting Sciver and England at Lord's will be India after they beat Australia in the second semi-final at Old Trafford on Thursday.

India recorded a 36-run victory against the reigning champions after Harmanpreet Kaur hit an inspired 171 not out - which included 20 fours and seven sixes - from just 115 balls.

England lost to India in the opening match of this year's tournament, but will be out for revenge after recording seven victories from their last eight ODI outings. India however, are on an equally-impressive run with 16 wins from their last 19.

"You always want to act revenge and we know we were not perfect in that first game," added all-rounder Jenny Gunn.

"We did not put in our greatest bowling performance, but we have actually gone through each game improving. That is what tournament cricket is. You don't want to peak too early and we have got better with each game and still haven't found that perfect game. Hopefully it will all come together on Sunday."