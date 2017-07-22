Froome set to celebrate fourth Tour de France win after toughest challenge yet

Chris Froome warned this year's Tour de France would be his toughest yet, and as he prepares to celebrate victory in Paris he has been proven right.

But while Froome's final margin of victory of 54 seconds will be his smallest yet, this is the Tour that underlines his complete dominance over the current peloton.

After Sunday's traditional parade to the finish on the Champs-Elysees, Froome can celebrate his fourth Tour title and third in a row, leaving him one shy of the record jointly held by four all-time cycling greats - Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain.

Froome has won on a route which seemed custom-designed to curtail his strengths, with only three summit finishes and barely more than 35 kilometres of time trialling.

If it was designed to keep the race close, it did the job perfectly.

If it was designed to undercut Froome's stranglehold, it did not.

"Tactically, he has raced brilliantly," Sky team principal Sir Dave Brailsford told Press Association Sport.

"He looks assured on every terrain. Coming into this race, he knew it would be the toughest for him to win, and it has proved to be the case if we go by the time gaps. I think it's probably his best win."

Tours are usually decided by minutes, not seconds, but going into the time trial on Saturday, Froome had never trailed by more than 12 seconds and never led by more than 27.

Compare that to 2013 and 2016, when his final margin of victory was over four minutes on each occasion. In 2015, he won by 72 seconds from Nairo Quintana, who took 80 seconds out of an ill Froome on the penultimate day but could still not overhaul him.

Such a close race has called for an entirely different approach from Froome.

"He's used his experience an awful lot," Brailsford said. "I think you've seen a really calm, knowledgeable guy who's got so many miles in the yellow jersey now. That's all come in to play in this Tour.

"He's not panicked, but on the flip side he's had to concentrate right through all day every day and that is tough."

Froome has kept his cool against the backdrop of questions surrounding Team Sky - still the subject of an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into allegations of wrong-doing they deny.

The media storm has erupted again during this Tour, but Froome has remained above the fray, having effectively made his own feelings known by extending his contract with the team until 2020 on the eve of the Tour in Dusseldorf.

This might not have been the Froome of old, striking out on mountain top finishes to bury his rivals. This Tour required a different approach, but it was not without a hugely impressive climbing display from Froome.

On stage 15, a broken spoke threatened to derail his entire Tour, but after a quick wheel change from Michal Kwiatkowski, Froome paced his way back to the pack on the steep inclines of the Col de Peyra Taillade and saved his jersey.

That none of his rivals could attack at the moment Froome made it back spoke to the toughness of the climb, and the strength of Froome's recovery.

"If I didn't get back in I wouldn't expect to have been in yellow any more," Froome said. "I had to get back by the top of that climb or it was game over for me."

There were plenty of other moments when Froome might have panicked.

He crashed on stage two, had to dodge a stray parasol on stage six, and went off road on stage eight.

The biggest crisis came on stage 12 to Peyragudes, where he ran out of puff at the foot of the steep airstrip and lost the yellow jersey to Fabio Aru.

"I don't think he or we really saw that coming," Brailsford said. "But he wasn't worried and didn't panic.

"Once the initial jolt of losing yellow had passed we looked at how we were going to take this on, and that was fun. It was exciting."

Froome would need only 48 hours to regain yellow as Aru surprisingly struggled on the short, steep climb into Rodez.

Attacks were expected from Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Uran in the Alps but neither could distance Froome.

Perhaps if Richie Porte had not crashed out on the Mont du Chat, or Nairo Quintana did not have the wear and tear of the Giro d'Italia in his legs, it might have been different, but Froome's job is simply to beat those who turn up.

Merckx, who knows a thing or two about complete domination in cycling, does not expect the 32-year-old's run to end any time soon.

"Froome himself has never attacked but he will win the Tour because he defended well," the Belgian said. "He did not do anything exceptional but there is no one to beat him.

"He deserves his victory. If he continues to focus solely on the Tour, why should it change in the future?"