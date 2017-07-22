Dustin Johnson finds room for improvement despite shooting third round 64

World number one Dustin Johnson believes he will have to shoot much better than his third-round 64 to have any chance of winning the Open.

The American, who failed to spark as he shot three over par through the first two days at Royal Birkdale, found his game as he carded six birdies to move to three under on Saturday.

At one stage he might even have entertained hopes of recording the first round of 62 in a men's major - a feat actually achieved on the same day by South Africa's Branden Grace.

Johnson said: "Fortunately I hit some really good shots today, a lot better than I have the last couple of days, and shot a really good score.

"I'm really pleased with the way I played but on 16 - well, I just left it short from eight feet or something, and then on 17 I was right in the middle of the fairway and made par. So, I definitely lost a couple of shots there on the last couple of holes.

"You never know what's going to happen tomorrow but I figure I'm going to need to shoot, probably, nine under.

"To get to 12 under, I think that would be a decent number to sit in the clubhouse at."