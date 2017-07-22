Broom-Edwards seals T44 high jump silver at World Para Athletics Championships

Jonathan Broom-Edwards claimed silver in the men's T44 high jump in the first session of the World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The 29-year-old cleared two metres and eight centimetres but lost out to Polish world record holder Maciej Lepiato who cleared 2.14 metres.

Broom-Edwards added to his Paralympic silver medal which he won in Rio last year with Great Britain's medal total now 31 ahead of Sunday's final sessions.

The Colchester-born athlete, who has clubbed foot, cleared 2.08m and opted out of 2.10m but failed on all three attempts at 2.12m leaving Lepiato to claim victory in Saturday morning's session.

He said: "He (Lepiato) was there to be had and I cleared 2.16m the other day. I try not to think of him when I'm competing but he is my rival and, even though he's such a nice guy, of course I want to be on the top stage.

"With the changes I've made this year, I know I'm in a position to push myself to the next level. If I can get my jumps right, he will be put off by that.

"He helps push me and I'm sure I help push him. I want to beat him at his best and if I'm going to win gold I want to do it right. That means he's got to raise his game as well."

Zak Skinner jumped a personal best of 6.64m but could only finish fourth in the T13 long jump final.

He said: "The jumps went well - for the first two I just wanted to get one in - the first one was a foul, but I managed to regain my composure and put one in on jump two which put me in good stead, so I was able to relax a bit and take in the crowd.

"For the next two jumps after that I think it was just a bit overwhelming and I wasn't able to control myself. For the last two I went again - unfortunately they were fouls, but there's plenty of positives to take."

Georgie Hermitage eased to victory in her heat of the women's T37 100m in a season's best of 13.61 seconds to reach the evening's final while Laura Sugar qualified for Sunday's T44 200m final with a personal best of 27.09 seconds.

Graeme Ballard reached Saturday's T36 final, qualifying in 1 2.66 seconds and he will be joined by Paul Blake who ran in 12.85 seconds.