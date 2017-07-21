Surrey beat Middlesex on night to forget for Kevin Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had a night to forget at The Oval as Surrey beat Middlesex by 15 runs in the NatWest T20 Blast London derby.

The 37-year-old, who struck a half-century on his return to English domestic cricket earlier this week, passed a fitness test on a calf injury to play but saw the problem flare up again as soon as he reached the crease.

Pietersen faced one delivery, which led to the run-out of Aaron Finch when he rejected a quick single, and then called for a runner before holing out off Steven Finn for four off nine balls.

Pietersen appeared in some discomfort as he trudged off the pitch and up the stairs to the changing room, where a furious Finch was sitting following his dismissal for a 22-ball 40.

Surrey managed to post 156 for seven and then saw Sam Curran take three for 28 to restrict Middlesex to 141 for seven and complete their fifth consecutive home T20 win over their local rivals.

Hampshire missed the chance to leapfrog Gloucestershire to the top of the South Group after losing to Essex by seven wickets at Chelmsford.

Ravi Bopara took four for 19 to restrict the visitors to 124 for nine before Dan Lawrence hit 47 and Adam Wheater contributed 44 not out to see Essex home with six overs to spare.

Sussex remain bottom after their match with Glamorgan at Cardiff was abandoned with Ross Taylor unbeaten with 40 of the visitors' 87 for two after eight overs.

Somerset's local derby with Gloucestershire at Taunton was called off without a ball bowled.

Riki Wessels smacked a 50-ball century to help Nottinghamshire record their highest Twenty20 total in a dramatic five-run victory over Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.

The right-hander finished with 110 and Brendan Taylor weighed in with a 42-ball 67 to help Notts amass 227 for three in their first game since the retirement of prolific sprint-format batsman Michael Lumb.

Derbyshire gave it a good go in their mammoth chase, Wayne Madsen smashing 86 not out off 44 balls but failing to hit a six from the final delivery to win the match.

Leicestershire's 100 per cent record ended with a two-run Duckworth/Lewis defeat to Northamptonshire at Grace Road.

The Foxes finished on 107 for three in pursuit of 110 after Northants posted 165 for eight.

England international David Willey belted 70 off just 38 balls as Yorkshire beat Birmingham by 29 runs at Headingley.

Willey struck four fours and six sixes to lift the Vikings to 179 for five, which proved too much for the Bears as they were dismissed for 150 with Azeem Rafiq and Tim Bresnan both taking three wickets.

Worcestershire's fixture with Lancashire at New Road was washed out.