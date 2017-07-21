Leeds sign Brad Dwyer from Warrington on two-year contract

Leeds are to plug the gap created by the retirement of Rob Burrow with the capture of Warrington hooker Brad Dwyer.

The 24-year-old Dwyer will join the Rhinos on a two-year contract from the start of the 2018 Betfred Super League season and provide cover for Australian hooker Matt Parcell.

Leeds coach Brian McDermott said: "Following the retirement of Rob Burrow, we have moved quickly to secure a genuine nine to strengthen our squad and back up the great work that Matt Parcell has done this year.

"Brad has told me he has bigger aspirations than just a back-up and that ambition was a big attraction. He is a determined character who is willing to test himself in our squad and I think we can bring the very best out of him.

"I am looking forward to working with him in pre-season and having him as part of the Rhinos family from 2018."

Dwyer has made 85 Super League appearances for the Wolves including 21 so far this season for Tony Smith's side, after previously spending time on loan with Huddersfield and London Broncos.

Dwyer said: " It is a fresh start for me having been at Warrington for a long time. I had a chat with Brian McDermott and I am looking forward to being in a new environment.

"I am confident the move will freshen me up and get the best out of me performance wise. I have been lucky to play and train alongside some great hookers during my career with Michael Monaghan and Micky Higham previously and most recently Daryl Clark, who is one of the best around.

"The challenge of playing alongside Matt Parcell is something I am really looking forward to. He is having a great season and hopefully we can push each other at nine and get a good partnership going."