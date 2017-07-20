Ian Poulter proud after his record start at the Open Championship

A revitalised Ian Poulter expressed his pride at completing the transition from commentator to contender after making a record start to the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Poulter, who had to come through final qualifying to avoid missing a sixth major in succession, overcame testing conditions for the early starters to card a three-under-par 67, h is lowest opening round in a major at the 54th attempt.

The 41-year-old missed last year's Open at Royal Troon due to a foot injury and had to make do with spells as a television commentator, with his participation in the Ryder Cup limited to being a vice-captain in Europe's defeat at Hazeltine.

"L ast year I was commentating for the first two days, which was difficult," Poulter said after a round containing four birdies and a solitary bogey on the seventh. "I think that's one of the most difficult things I've done.

"The other difficult thing I've done is obviously not playing Ryder Cup and being a vice-captain. The experience was amazing, but it was very, very hard. As someone that's played quite a few majors, now I chose not to watch a lot of the golf because it was too disappointing to watch TV.

"I tried to spend more time with the kids and enjoy that time rather than sit there and have disappointment on my face. It's too easy to get down when you're not playing those big tournaments.

"And it's easy to get down when golf seems to be pretty difficult. It makes it even more special to be back here today playing.

"I've definitely had some low spots in the last 18 months. And certainly 12 months (ago), I was getting very down. It's easy to be down when you feel you're a great player and all of a sudden you're hampered with a bit of injury. You're not getting the results you want. It's very easy to slide away.

"So I'm proud of the way I've been able to refocus, get things back on the straight and narrow, clear away some of the noise in the background and get back to really focusing hard on what I need to do to get the level of golf back that I think I can play."

After playing just 13 tournaments last year due to his injury, Poulter had 10 events this season to earn enough FedEx Cup points or money to retain a full PGA Tour card.

He came up short in both categories after missing the cut in the Valero Texas Open in April but American Brian Gay, who was also playing on a medical exemption after back problems, then alerted officials to a discrepancy in the points structure used for players competing in that category.

Poulter made the most of his reprieve by finishing second in the Players Championship on his next start, but was unable to convert a share of the 54-hole lead in last week's Scottish Open after a closing 74.

" I'm definitely playing with a bit more confidence and that's definitely showed over the last couple of months," Poulter added. "The Players Championship was a big week for me. I think that was a huge turning point. I'm definitely a freer player on the golf course."

Poulter finished second behind Padraig Harrington the last time Birkdale staged the Open in 2008, but insisted thoughts of that performance only surfaced on the 18th hole.

"I didn't think about 2008 until the putt on the last, to be honest," he added. "I splashed out of the bunker and the pin was kind of in that right-hand area. M issing the green to the right was similar to how it happened in '08.

''Birkdale nine years ago felt pretty good on Sunday afternoon and it felt just as good today.

"Players love playing here. They love playing in the Open and spectators respect that, as well. They really make you feel great out on the golf course, and I felt that today. They definitely gave me a little bit of a buzz."