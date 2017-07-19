Lumb retires due to injury

Former England batsman Michael Lumb has announced his retirement with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old, who opened for England as they won the World Twenty20 in 2010, has an ankle injury.

"I'm extremely disappointed I've had to retire from cricket, particularly in the middle of the season, but I have to respect medical opinion," the Nottinghamshire batsman said.

Lumb played in 27 T20 and three one-day internationals for England, scoring his one century in his 50-over debut against West Indies in 2014.

His county career took in Yorkshire and Hampshire before he joined Notts in 2012.

Lumb scored 11,443 runs in 210 first-class games, while he added 11,595 in domestic white-ball cricket.

"I have had the best time at Trent Bridge, in my view the most productive years of my career, and Nottinghamshire is the club I have most enjoyed playing for," Lumb said.

"I would like to thank all my team-mates, the coaching staff and everyone else at the club for making my stay such a memorable one. Those sentiments also go to everybody at both Yorkshire and Hampshire, who have made my career so enjoyable.

"Last, but by no means least, I couldn't have achieved what I have without the total support of my wife Lizzie and all the rest of my family."