Huddersfield trio sign new deals

Huddersfield have rewarded three more promotion winners with new contracts.

After handing German pair Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga fresh terms last week, captain Tommy Smith, midfielder Jonathan Hogg and winger Rajiv van La Parra have all signed new deals.

The trio have penned three-year contracts until the summer of 2020, with the Terriers holding the option of a further 12 months.

Smith, Hogg and van La Parra played a crucial role in Huddersfield's surprise promotion to the Premier League and boss David Wagner says they will also have a big impact at the top level.

"In addition to the news of extensions for Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga last week, the new contracts for Tommy, Hoggy and Rajiv are very important pieces of business for this club," he told the Huddersfield official website.

"All three players were so important to the team last season - key to the success we enjoyed - and will continue to be big players for us this season."