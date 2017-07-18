England Women boss Sampson: Three weeks of hard work will change next 50 years

Mark Sampson has told his England Women team they can create a legacy that will last a lifetime by bringing home the European Championship trophy.

England begin their campaign against Scotland in Utrecht on Wednesday evening and are aiming for the flying start that would give them early momentum.

Manager Sampson guided the team to third place at the World Cup two years ago, when the target was to reach the semi-finals.

This time the objective is to snatch the silverware Germany have hogged for the last six editions of the tournament.

Sampson said: "The message we're giving the players is: these three weeks change the next 50 years.

"Three weeks of hard work and we've got 50 years to live as legends.

"So that's what we're trying to do - we've got three weeks to make history and live the rest of our lives as a champion and as a winner."

He had already picked his team and told his players the line-up by Monday afternoon, removing any uncertainty over who might be involved from the off.

That was pure Sampson, the man who chose his squad three and a half months ago in a step that looked a gamble but could pay off handsomely. Not one player has pulled out of that original squad, and England feel fighting fit after a demanding month of training, with only Casey Stoney ruled out of Wednesday's game by a minor hamstring tweak.

Sampson's team soaked up a Scottish history lesson on Monday that included film clips of the blockbuster film Braveheart.

And he stressed his players are not worried by the local 8.45pm kick-off time (7.45pm BST), saying: "If it was up to them they'd be ready to play at 8.45am."

He also dismissed any suggestion the game is "a banker" for England, suggesting Scotland should have qualified for the last European Championship and the 2015 World Cup and possess sufficient quality to reach the knock-out stages.

But he could not be happier with the way England have prepared, believing their coursework has been A grade, albeit with the examination still to come.

"It's nice to go into any major tournament knowing that no team has probably worked harder than you or has been as diligent as you in the last 12 months," Sampson said.

"It's like going to an exam; without the revision you're going to be nervous and panicky, but if you've done your homework on that topic you're ready to perform and be excited by the challenge. That's how we feel."

Sampson makes France and Germany the tournament favourites - "without a shadow of a doubt" - and reckons up to 12 of the 16 teams involved will feel in with a shout.

England could yet come unstuck against a Scotland side who will be after a scalp on their big-stage debut, and for them no scalp could come bigger.

"We've done our homework. We will have to be at our best," Sampson said.

Surprisingly, perhaps, the 34-year-old Welshman had not been aware of England's struggles in tournament opening games. Since their 3-2 win against Finland at Euro 2005, in front of a crowd just short of 30,000 at the Etihad Stadium, England have not won an opener.

Two years ago at the World Cup they fell to defeat against France, although ultimately it was a footnote on a outstanding campaign that saw England finish as Europe's top team.

"Twelve bloody years? Who did they beat in 2005?" Sampson asked.

He half-joked the recent success of England teams on the international stage was triggered by the Lionesses doing so well at the World Cup in Canada, saying: "We led the way didn't we? We'll claim full responsibility for that, for changing the mindset on English football."

England last weekend secured the men's European Under-19 Championship title, hot on the heels of Under-20 World Cup glory and the Toulon Tournament triumph.

Sampson stays in close contact with the bosses of England's age-group teams, seeing them regularly at the Football Association's St George's Park training headquarters.

And he did not spurn the opportunity to mock England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd over his bargain basement brogues, for which the former Watford boss took a ribbing from his players during their run to the European Championship semi-finals.

"We absolutely hammered Aidy about his shoes. Did anyone see his shoes? They were absolutely terrible!" Sampson said.

"He tried to claim that it was to take the pressure off the players, but it's just absolute b******s - they were terrible."