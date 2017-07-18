England reach Women's World Cup final with last-over win against South Africa

England reached the Women's World Cup final by winning a nerve-shredding contest against South Africa with only two balls to spare.

Anya Shrubsole hit the decisive boundary to seal a two-wicket win for England, who were left needing two runs from the last three balls of a dramatic contest in Bristol.

South Africa had earlier set England a target of 219 to win after Laura Wolvaardt (66) and the unbeaten Mignon du Preez (76) had given the underdogs hope of a shock victory.

But Sarah Taylor set England on their way with 54 before Jenny Gunn (27 not out) and Shrubsole dragged their team over the line.

England will now face either Australia or India in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

England were unchanged from their victory over the West Indies while Chloe Tryon replaced Masabata Klaas for South Africa, who won the toss and elected to bat.

Wolvaardt opened the innings with a boundary but Lizelle Lee, having earned a reprieve for a successful lbw review, was the first wicket to fall as she was bowled by Shrubsole (one for 33).

Trisha Chetty was next to depart, stumped by Taylor for 15, and Wolvaardt almost followed suit but was dropped by Alex Hartley on 34.

Wolvaardt passed 50 while forging a strong partnership with Du Preez and it was not until the 32nd over that England managed another breakthrough as Wolvaardt was bowled by Heather Knight to leave South Africa 125 for three.

Their momentum was checked from then on and while Dane van Niekerk (27) and Sune Luus (21) made notable contributions alongside Du Preez, 218 always felt an achievable target.

England's response got off to a steady start too but Lauren Winfield (20) and Tammy Beaumont (15) were removed within four overs to give South Africa hope.

At 61 for two, however, Taylor and Knight held their nerve, the former making a crucial half-century before being run out by Van Niekerk and Knight scoring 30 before she was brilliantly caught by Wolvaardt.

Another quick wicket, this time Natalie Sciver bowled by Luus for three, set English nerves jangling but Fran Wilson (30) and Gunn (27no) edged the hosts closer to their total.

In between, Katherine Brunt was bowled by Moseline Daniels for 12 and when Wilson was eventually caught behind, Gunn and Laura Marsh were left needing three to win from the final over.

Gunn was dropped by Ismail first up before a single meant England needed two from four balls.

That became two from three when Marsh was clean bowled by Ismail but Shrubsole coolly stroked her first ball for four to seal a pulsating England victory.