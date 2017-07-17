UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths faces further disciplinary action on top of his bizarre Belfast booking after being accused of "provoking" Linfield supporters.

UEFA has opened a case against Griffiths over his actions at the end of Celtic's 2-0 Champions League win at Windsor Park on Friday.

The Scotland international, who was earlier pelted with missiles including a glass bottle, tied a Celtic scarf to a goalpost.

The European governing body has also instigated disciplinary action against Linfield over their supporters' behaviour, and Celtic for their yellow card count.