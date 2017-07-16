Chris Froome keeps hold of yellow jersey as Bauke Mollema enjoys first Tour win

Chris Froome survived a scare to retain the yellow jersey as Bauke Mollema won stage 15 of the Tour de France to Le Puy-en-Velay.

Dutchman Mollema attacked from the remnants on the breakaway in the closing stages of the 189.5 kilometre ride from Laissac-Severac L'Eglise to take his first career Tour win.

Froome had needed a wheel change when the race was on approaching the Col de Peyra Taillade, and lost almost a minute before spending eight kilometres chasing his way back to the group of main contenders.

But the three-time Tour winner held on and retains his lead of 18 seconds over Italian Fabio Aru, with Frenchman Romain Bardet a further five seconds down in third place.

Bardet's AG2R La Mondiale team had upped the pace as the category one Peyra Taillaide - the penultimate climb of the day - approached with around 40km left, and had already distanced Froome once before the Team Sky man was forced to pull over.

Froome took a quick wheel change from Michal Kwiatkowski before Mikel Nieve and Sergio Henao helped pace him up the climb.

"I had a problem with my rear wheel that had to be changed," Froome said. "Kwaitkowski gave me his wheel because the team car was far away.

"We did all we could to return to the top of the race. Thanks to my team-mates, Sergio Henao and Mikel Nieve, who helped me. It was a time of stress.

"I thought I might not see the lead again."

After Nieve peeled off, Froome was forced to chase alone before Mikel Landa answered questions about his loyalty to the cause by dropping out of the lead group to finish the job, and Froome clung on as Bardet tried a brief attack before the summit.

"All the team did nice work," Landa said. "Chris had a mechanical problem, we had a difficult moment but we worked like a team to save the day.

"Chris has a lot of experience and team-mates around him. We stayed calm and resolved the situation."

It looked like a missed opportunity for Froome's rivals as they could not capitalise on the effort he had spent making his way back on over some of the steepest sections of the climb - hearing some boos from the strongly pro-Bardet crowd as he went.

The main group of contenders marked each other over the rolling final kilometres, but Irishman Dan Martin was allowed to pull clear with around eight kilometres left and claw back more time.

The Quick-Step Floors rider, still feeling the effects of a stage nine crash, picked up 13 seconds to move up to fifth place ahead of Landa, now 72 seconds off yellow.

It had been clear since midway through the day that stage honours would go to the breakaway, with Sky happy to let a 28-man group pull further and further away in the first half of the day.

German Tony Martin tried his luck with a long-range attack, but after the Katusha-Alpecin man was caught on the Peyra Taillade, there were a series of attacks and counter-attacks.

Trek-Segafredo's Mollema attacked on the descent of the Peyra Taillade, and held off a chasing group of Warren Barguil, Primoz Roglic, Diego Ulissi, and Tony Gallopin over the final categorised climb, the Cote de Saint-Vidal.

"It's really amazing," Mollema said. "I'm so happy to win a stage at the Tour de France. I've worked for it so hard in the last few years. That was a big goal for me...

"I just gave it a try in the last 30km. It was a long time riding alone. It was close to the chases at the end. But I made it. This is the biggest win of my career so far. The Tour de France has always been my dream. I'm incredibly happy."

While Froome avoided time losses against the odds, Nairo Quintana's bid for Tour glory looks to be decisively over as he cracked on the Peyra Taillaide and gave up four minutes to tumble out of the top 10.