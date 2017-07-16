Federer comfortable as he secures eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer trounced a tearful Marin Cilic to become the first man ever to win eight singles titles at Wimbledon.

It took the 35-year-old just an hour and 41 minutes to clinch by far his most one-sided Wimbledon final triumph and extend his overall record with a 19th grand slam singles title.

The 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory continues Federer's magnificent season in what should be his tennis dotage, but even the most ardent of the Swiss' fans - and there were many packed into Centre Court - did not want the final to play out like this.

Cilic started well but it became clear early in the second set that something was badly wrong with the Croatian.

At 3-0, he sobbed uncontrollably into his towel as he discussed the situation with the doctor and it looked like he might not be able to continue.

There has only ever been one retirement in a Wimbledon men's singles final, back in 1911, and Cilic at least had the support of the crowd as he opted to play through the pain.

He had what looked like blisters on his left foot taped at the start of the third set and willed himself to make it something of a contest.

Federer continued to do what he had to do and, after clinching victory with an ace, raised his fists in the air.

It was understandably a slightly muted celebration but the emotion came for Federer when he looked up to his wife Mirka and their four children in his player box.